Anderson mayor announces city moving forward with police body cam program

ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick of Anderson announced Thursday that the city will be moving forward with purchasing body cams and in-car cameras for police.

Broderick opened the press conference by saying city officials issued a statement regarding George Floyd. He said the city believes Floyd’s rights were violated and excessive force is unacceptable.

The conference came in the wake of a video showing officer Brandon Reynolds wrapping his arm around 21-year-old Spencer Nice’s neck as officer Ashley Gravely put him in handcuffs.

The mayor said officials were disturbed by the video of the arrest. He said it appeared that it could be excessive, and they immediately took steps to take action.

The officers were placed on administrative leave, and Broderick said the investigation is expected to wrap up in the next few days.

“We’ve done everything legally that we can do at this point and time. In the meantime, we are taking other actions within our department, within our city,” said Broderick. “We support our police .. we also recognize that people can make mistakes.”

He said the city will take prompt action if the public’s rights are being violated. The mayor added they had previously looked at body and vehicle cameras, but officials got sidetracked with COVID-19.

Based on discussions with Anderson police, the mayor said the decision is a win-win and most officers agree.

“We believe that our officers would favor the use of body cams,” said Broderick.

The mayor explained that body cams allow officers to collect evidence and be transparent to the public, and protect officers against false misconduct allegations.