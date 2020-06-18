Anderson mayor, police chief to address chokehold video

ANDERSON, Ind.– Anderson’s mayor and police chief will hold a press conference Thursday to publicly address a video showing an officer using a chokehold on a man during an arrest.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m. We will provide a livestream in this story.

The incident happened just one day after the department banned the use of chokeholds.

In the video, officer Brandon Reynolds wrapped his arm around 21-year-old Spencer Nice’s neck as officer Ashley Gravely put him in handcuffs.

The Anderson Police Department said they were responding to the sound of gunshots when they found Nice and three others walking in the area. Officer Reynolds claimed he saw Nice throw something black against the side of a factory warehouse, according to his probable cause affidavit.

Nice was arrested for resisting law enforcement. The two officers involved were placed on leave.

After the video surfaced, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Chief of Police Jake Brown released the following joint statement:

“While we want to fairly review all of the evidence, we are disturbed by what is shown in the video. The department will not tolerate the use of improper force. We will promptly act in such cases and take appropriate action for any such violations. Our department is made up of dedicated men and women who work diligently each day at keeping our citizens safe. When we find individuals who violate these rules and the public trust we will take action.”