Anderson mom starts gun violence support group

ANDERSON, Ind. - In honor her son, an Anderson mother has started a support group for those impacted by gun violence.

Sandy Stapleton’s son, Tommy Ogle, was shot and killed in May 2019. After his death, Stapleton searched for a safe place where she could discuss with others what she was going through, but couldn't find the right fit.

That's when she decided to start her own group called Tommy's Voice.

"This is I guess my way of keeping his memory alive," said Stapleton, “I struggle every day and to have someone that you can talk to, that knows exactly how you feel it makes a big difference.”

Group meetings are scheduled the third Thursday of the month. The next meeting will be tomorrow, February 20 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church in Anderson.

Hear more about Stapleton's efforts on-air tonight. This story will be updated.