ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Thursday afternoon.

APD officers were called to the 500 block of W. 37 Street around 12:18 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. APD said preliminary information indicates the shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight involving multiple subjects near the roadway of W. 37 Street.

APD did not specify how many people were involved in the fight. The two injured individuals were transported to an area hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. APD encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).