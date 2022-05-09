ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman went missing Sunday afternoon.

The Anderson Police Department said Cody Bennett and Carley Davis were last seen in the 200 block of Mill Stream Lane around 4 p.m. Sunday. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The department said officers searched for the two Sunday evening. The search remains ongoing as of the time of this report.

Bennett is a 21-year-old white man. He is 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The department said he has special needs.

Davis is a 24-year-old white woman. She is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored Guns and Roses t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.