ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that police say occurred early Thursday afternoon.

Anderson Police Department officers were called around 1:20 p.m. to the 4600 block of Southern Avenue in response to 911 calls that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was provided by APD, including the condition of the victim or their gender.

APD said in a release Thursday evening that it is currently searching for Kentravion Braxton, 19, as a person of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to Braxton’s location is encouraged to contact the police department at 765-648-6775.