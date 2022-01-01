Anderson rapper ‘Lil Devin’ killed at family New Year’s Eve party

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating after 24-year-old Devin Swain was killed at his family’s home during a New Year’s Eve party on Friday night.

Officers were initially called to the home in the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court for a possible home invasion robbery. When they arrived they found Swain with “injuries to his chest.”

Swain was taken to an Anderson hospital but later died.

“It was traumatic very traumatic some thing that I wouldn’t want anyone to ever go through,” Swain’s brother Donald Cox said. “I wouldn’t wish that on anyone’s family.”

Swain’s family told us several masked men entered their home last night and attacked Swain. Cox says he still can’t believe his brother is gone.

“It’s definitely hard we never really expected like something like this to come about to such a phenomenal person,” Cox said. “He was just one of those people that believed in me before I even believed in myself.”

Family and friends said Devin was a rapper who went by the name “Lil Devin.” He mentored aspiring rappers like 14-year-old Rashawn Samuels.

“He was a good person and he was all about all the kids staying in school, doing good, listen to your parents,” Samuels said. “He was a good, respectful, loving person.”

Both Samuels and Devin’s family say they want whoever did this to be brought to justice.

“He didn’t deserve it. He was a good person,” Samuels said.

Anderson Police say it is still early in the investigation and a department spokesperson said they hope to be able to release more information early next week.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to give police a call at 765-648-6676.