Anderson Community Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday due to bus driver shortage

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Community Schools will be to an e-learning instructional day on Tuesday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Anderson schools alerted parents of the move on Monday afternoon.

“We apologize for the short notice, but this situation is outside of our control,” the school corporation said.

Teachers will have assignments in Canvas, the school corporation said, and will be available from 9 a.m. until noon to answer students’ questions electronically.

Anderson schools said in-person classes will resume after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, Nov. 29.

Schools switching to virtual learning due to bus driver shortages and teachers calling out sick as they negotiate new salaries has affected several central Indiana school corporations this school year.