Anderson shooting leaves man in critical condition

ANDERSON, Ind.– The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that left a man critically injured.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Dewey Street just after 5 p.m. A 42-year-old man was found shot and officers provided medical aid before the man was transported to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses on the scene told police there were several individuals involved in an altercation before several gunshots rang out.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Matt Kopp at 765-648-6735.