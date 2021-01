ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old male, found shot to death Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Sun Valley Dr. on the city’s southwest side. Police were notified that someone had been shot, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur, Anderson Police Dept.

No arrest has been made and the investigation continues. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.