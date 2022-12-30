ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon.

Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence from the scene and talked with witnesses, but at this time, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they should contact Anderson police at 765-648-6731. Or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.