Anderson woman charged after baby found to have multiple broken bones

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman was arrested and charged with neglect after a two-year-old child was found to have multiple broken bones along with injuries stemming back to when she was only 7 weeks old.

Kaylah Ball, 25, is charged with neglect of a dependant/child violations by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and was arrested on a warrant in September. She has since bonded out of jail.

According to court documents, Elwood police were initially notified of the possible child abuse in late June when the child was admitted to a hospital due to injuries and was reportedly puking blood.

Police determined the allegations took place within the city limits of Elwood.

During the investigation, police spoke with a doctor who said the child suffered from multiple broken bones and that the child had previously suffered a brain injury when she was only 7 weeks old. Examinations of the child revealed both old and new broken bones along with other injuries.

When police spoke to Ball about the injuries, police stated Ball changed her story on several occasions and didn’t have answers for officers about why she didn’t call 911 after noticing bruises and injuries to the child.