INDIANAPOLIS — An Anderson woman has been sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

For more than 10 years, Lisa Raines stole $2,129,689.86 from her job in Carmel, Seven Corners.

“The defendant abused her position and took advantage of the trust and confidence placed in her by her employer,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge, Herbert J. Stapleton.

Working as a Senior Finance Technician for the travel insurance business, 52-year-old Raines was responsible for processing claims and releasing payments for disbursement. As such, she had access to the company’s payments systems.

Around the time she started her role, Raines opened a bank account in the name of “L & B Tape, Co.” which is a business that does not exist. Raines would then enter the fake business as a vendor in the Seven Corner payment system. She made 65 payments to herself that valued over $2 million dollars.

“For over a decade, the defendant abused her position of trust to steal millions of dollars from her employer to satisfy her own greed,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers.

Raines used stolen money to purchase a $600,000 house in Anderson and a bar known as “Mardi Gras Too,” located in Lapel.

“This U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with the FBI to ensure that those who commit serious financial crimes face serious criminal punishment. The prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that those who seek to profit from fraud and deceit will pay the price behind federal prison bars.”

The court also ordered Raines to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after prison, and to pay $2.1 million in restitution to her former employer.