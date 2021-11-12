Anderson woman found stabbed to death in apartment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Juvenile shot in Anderson, Indiana

File photo of Anderson police cars

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 58-year-old Anderson woman was found dead in her apartment on Thursday with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the woman was found by her daughter in her apartment located in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street late Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Marina Redding, 58, of Anderson.

Police said Redding’s daughter found her deceased mother after arriving to check on her welfare due to discovering Redding had been involved in a crash in Hamilton County earlier in the evening.

Officers on scene noted that Redding was found in a back bedroom in the apartment with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Matt Kopp of the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6735.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Veterans Day

More Veterans Voices

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News