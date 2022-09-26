ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance.

Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her deceased mother. Investigators ruled the death a homicide.

Anderson Police said that a suspect was in custody and that more details will be released as they become available.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death once an autopsy is completed.