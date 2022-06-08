ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson say the death of a woman who passed away after a car crash has been ruled a homicide.

The department says Kiara McCullough was the driver in a crash near 22nd and Arrow Avenue on June 5, although she had injuries unrelated to the crash.

McCullough was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and died from her injuries on June 7.

Police say her death has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled that will likely reveal more about the cause of death.

Anderson police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.