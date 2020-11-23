Angel donor to match Salvation Army Red Kettle donations up to $50,000

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway and any donation made from now until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be matched thanks to an angel donor.

Major Donna Leedom says they’ve seen a pretty significant increase in need this year because of the pandemic, with job and income loss.

“The need is for food and utilities and rent assistance, and those kinds of things. They are not just, they are sort of the ongoing maintenance for people to get buy or make ends meet. These are big deals,” Leedom said.

They are taking lots of precautions to make sure they can still provide service to those in need safely and also to keep their volunteers and givers safe as well.

As far as their red kettle campaign, people wanting to donate will have multiple options with the help of technology. They can use contactless options including Google and Apple Pay, as well as scan a QR code to pay from their phones.

The bell ringers will also be practicing social distancing.

“So rather than standing right next to the kettle, they’re going to be distant so people can give donations without any concern that way. Our bell ringers will be masked, the kettles are being sanitized,” said Leedom.

This year, they’ve moved a lot of their services to drive-thru, including food pantries, coat giveaways, and angel tree distribution.

The match from the anonymous donor will allow them to double the donations they get up to $50,000, and Leedom says it will have an impact on the services they are able to provide.

“This $50,000 is coming at an ideal time. People are shopping, it’s just before Thanksgiving. And even though that’s paired back, that’s still one of those weekends where everyone is thinking about coming together and sharing. “

We are in the holiday season, a time when so many are already in need, and this year it comes on top of the struggles many have seen due to the pandemic. People need more than just things for the holidays but help for ongoing maintenance to make ends meet.

The red kettle donations they are getting now will not only help make people’s holidays special but also help get them through the year.