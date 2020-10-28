Angela Answers: local doctor waiting for permanent residency

INDIANAPOLIS – Dr. Abhinav Singh is the medical director of the Indiana Sleep Center, and a clinical assistant professor at Marian University. During his time in the United States, he has collected three medical degrees and has 14 years of service to his name. Despite all of that, Dr. Singh still has not been able to receive his green card.

FOX59’s Angela Ganote spoke with Dr. Singh about the process and what could be to blame for the delays.

Watch the interview to find out about a petition designed to make this process easier for those who need it. To find out more about the petition click here