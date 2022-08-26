INDIANAPOLIS — Check your pantries, some animal cookies sold at Target are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal.

The Food and Drug Administration said D, F, Stauffer Biscuit Company, Inc. is recalling its 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies. The recall was initiated after metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies.

The FDA said foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Flexible, dull and smaller foreign objects are more likely to cause minor injuries such as choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

The recalled animal cookies were sold at Target stores nationwide. They came in a clear plastic jug formed into a bear shape.

Photo//FDA

The recall affects only the following Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

Anyone with the recalled animal cookies should stop eating them and return them to Target for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 am to 5 pm EST.