Animal lovers buying masks for pets

Face masks have become a way of life for most people during the pandemic, and now, some pets are also joining in.

Pet Masks is a New York City-based company.

According to Fox Business, the company has seen a 500% increase in sales since the beginning of the pandemic.

The company’s founder said people used to buy the masks as either a novelty item or for protection from air pollution.

But after concerns, coronavirus could be spread by pets, sales have jumped.

Face Masks founder Salitia Henwick had this advice for buyers.

Henwick told Fox Business via SWNS, “To help pets adjust to their masks make sure you get the correct size according to our site and make sure the straps are not cutting into them. Also, on their first time, don’t leave it on for too long, so they can get used to it slowly.”