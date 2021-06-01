Animal sanctuary isn’t giving up hope after devastating fire

WILKINSON, Ind.–A fire in Wilkinson nearly destroyed an animal sanctuary and now they’re asking for the public’s help as they rebuild.

Almost Heaven Animal Farm Sanctuary rescues animals in Indiana that suffer abuse or neglect. They are then able to finish out their days in peace on the farm.

Sunday evening, a fire broke out and destroyed the main barn on the property.

Thankfully, no animals or people were hurt in the fire.

Owner Nick Atkins, says he is hopeful to rebuild and continue his mission of caring for animals.

“Animals gave me comfort when I was going through a lot as a child and I got the opportunity to have a barn and some land and I thought like it was time to pay it back,” Atkins said.

Atkins says this fire won’t keep him from continuing his mission.

Fire investigators believe the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion.

Now, Atkins is working quickly to build makeshift homes for the animals.

“I’m going to repurpose structures for the animals into temporary shelters,” Atkins said. “Things like that, you just have to roll with it and figure it out.”

It will take weeks before the investigation and insurance process will be complete, meaning it will be longer until the rebuilding process can begin.

But Atkins says, he isn’t losing hope.

“God had a plan for everything to work out and I know it will be okay,” Atkins said.

For more information on how to help including donations, click here.

To learn more about Almost Heaven Animal Farm Sanctuary, check out their Facebook page.