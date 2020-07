INDIANAPOLIS — The sounds of jazz will fill the air at the Indianapolis Zoo this evening.

The “Animals and All That Jazz” concert series is back for its 33rd season.

Music plays from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. tonight under the Bicentennial Pavilion.

The local featured artist is the West Central Quintet.

Animals and exhibits will be available until 7 p.m., so the whole family can enjoy the full zoo experience without missing a beat.