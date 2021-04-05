Anonymous $100K donation made to Delphi murders investigation fund

The Indiana State Police announced on Monday it received an anonymous donation of $100,000 towards the Delphi Investigation reward fund for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. The latest donation brings the fund’s total to $325,000.

The reward will be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the two teens’ deaths.

The girls were last seen on February 13, 2017 on the Delphi Historic Trail. Their bodies were discovered the next day. To date, there has not been an arrest made in the case.

As police continue to investigate, they remind the public to refrain from posting side-by-side photos of the suspect sketch and people who they think it resembles. In a release, ISP said, “these types of posts do not help the investigation and can slander innocent people and their families.”

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786. When contacting the tip hotline, you’re asked to provide as much information as you possibly can.

This includes the full name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi. Your information will be sent directly to the investigative team, who is still actively working on this case every day.

If a member of the law enforcement team needs more information about your tip, they will contact you.