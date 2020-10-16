Another cold night before the chill eases and a wetter pattern takes hold

What a chilly start Friday morning as we close out this work week. Temperatures were the coolest they’ve been since mid-May when Indianapolis dropped to 27-degrees. It happened on May 9th when we had our last freeze. It was that record setting cold snap in May that sent much of central Indiana into freezing conditions and heavily damaged the apple crop in the area. If you’ve been trying to do some apple picking and noticed there are much fewer, or NO apples to pick, it’s because that freeze caused a large number of apple blooms to drop off late this spring.

We’re dry and cool tonight as temperatures make another trip to the low and mid 30s again. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are stretched across central Indiana again. They are in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Saturday.

This weekend will be much cooler than last weekend with highs only rising into the low and mid 60s. Take advantage of the dry conditions on Saturday and early Sunday, we are shifting to a wetter pattern. We’re tracking multiple chances for showers within the next week. We need it too! Indianapolis should have picked up more than 6″ of rain in the past two months. However, since August 19th, we’ve only recorded 0.36″ of rain. Much of central Indiana is now under a Moderate Drought.

Rain chances rise Sunday afternoon and evening as widely scattered showers return to the state. Colts fans going downtown should be able to get back home right after the game, before these showers get started. Over the next week, a two-model comparison wants to bring over an inch of rain into Indianapolis. While these totals will likely get trimmed down, it is the most promising outlook we’ve had in the rainfall department in 2 months!