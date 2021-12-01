Another fire at Lakeside Pointe on Nora Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled apartment complex is on fire yet again. Wednesday afternoon, Indianapolis Fire Department responded to another fire at the Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments.

Firefighters say it was the result of a cooking fire, and the damage was contained to one unit.

It was on November 20th, firefighters responded to the last fire there. IFD says since January 1st, it has responded 20 times to the complex for working fires – that includes building, trash and vehicle fires.

IFD has responded more than 55 times to the complex on EMS runs since the beginning of the year.

In September, a resident told us, “Somebody needs to come in here and do something or close them down because somebody in here’s gonna die and it’s not just gonna be one person. This whole building’s gonna go up in flames just like this one.”

In July, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Aloft Mgt, LLC, the property manager of Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments, and Fox Lake AHF, Inc., a nonprofit that owns the apartments, for allowing the apartments to “fall into egregious disrepair, endangering the health and welfare of thousands of residents.”

The lawsuit said neglect and mismanagement had led to fires, a lack of heat and air conditioning, water damage, mold, broken windows and other problems.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Fox Lake had received more than 600 Notices of Violation from the Marion County Public Health Department since 2017 and owed more than $100,000 in court costs and fines as of July.