Another Indiana high school football player tests positive for COVID-19; doctor says sports too difficult without vaccine

Another Indiana high school football player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student is on the Terre Haute South Vigo High School football team.

The school is working with the health department to contact trace players and coaches.

Last week, a Fishers High School football player also tested positive for the virus.

A doctor at IU Health says she is worried sports may be too difficult without a vaccine.

“I think when you start putting people together in areas, and have them breathing heavily, not wearing masks doing sports like that, I think it’s inevitable that we are going to see positive cases,” Mary Kay Foster, special pathogens unit, said.

Under the governor’s reopening plan, sports practices were allowed to start last Monday.

Teams are allowed to do conditioning and solo drills only. Contact sports are not yet allowed.