Another warm up to begin the work week

Temperatures this morning were the coldest of the season with a low of 40 degrees in Indianapolis. A few locations even recorded their first lows in the 30s! Despite the cool start to today, sunshine helped us warm up quickly after sunup and we managed to find our way back into the mid 60s. Dry air has also played a part in allowing our temperatures to fluctuate more too.

As we begin the work week we will see an abundance of sunshine and another cool morning to kick things off. The same factors will be at play once more to warm things up quickly, especially in the morning. Our temperature will break into the 60s before lunchtime and should manage to climb to about 70 in the afternoon! We can thank a large high pressure system to the south for the sunshine and steady warm up tomorrow.

The warm up will not stop on Monday however as high pressure anchors in the Southeast. We will experience another sunny day and another high in the 70s once more. This gorgeous outdoor weather is expected to take us into Wednesday too before our next front cools us down late week.