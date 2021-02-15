Anti-abortion bill passes Indiana House Committee

INDIANAPOLIS — An anti-abortion bill is moving on at the Indiana Statehouse.

It requires providers to share information about an abortion pill reversal drug, and it bans chemical abortions ordered virtually. Several doctors have differing opinions on this legislation and testified on their views during the hearing Monday.

A chemical abortion requires two pills, but some pregnant women change their mind after taking the first.

“Women like my patient, who regret having taken mifepristone [a chemical abortion pill] and decide they want to continue their pregnancy, should not have to go home and Google whether or not there is anything they can do to save their child,” said Dr. Christina Francis, an Indiana OBGYN.

This bill requires providers to share information about an Abortion Pill Rescue or “APR” before they take the first dose.

“Abortion reversal is not safe, and it should not be offered to patients,” said Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an Indiana pediatrician.

“HB 1577 would severely intrude into the doctor-patient relationship and in fact force clinicians to act highly unethically in providing both untrue and potentially dangerous information to their patients,” added Indiana OBGYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

Doctors opposed said a recent study on this drug had to be stopped due to dangerous complications, but not every doctor interprets the research this way.

“Though abortion supporters claim that this is experimental, nothing could be further from the truth,” said Dr. Francis. “The reversal of mifepristone with progesterone is consistent with a basic scientific principle that we all learned about in medical school.”

The bill also bans tele-health abortions, meaning a doctor can’t send an abortion pill to a patient via mail without examining them in person. Dr. Francis said providers must confirm how far along patients are and whether they have a potentially dangerous ectopic pregnancy.

“This cannot be diagnosed via a tele-visit. It requires an in-person visit with exam or ultrasound,” said Francis.

Those against this legislation also fear it will get Indiana sued and cost taxpayers.

“I think the priority is on saving the babies and not whether or not someone wants to take us to court, cause we win some and we lose some,” said bill author State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, (R) Martinsville.

The bill passed out of committee 9-3.

It is moving on to be considered on the House floor.

This legislation has several other mandates, including notarization of parental consent when a minor gets an abortion.

You can read the full version here.