INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis fire officials say four people are displaced after an apartment fire on the north side.

Crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of Dowitch Lane at around 12:45 a.m. for a fire in an upstairs apartment unit.

No was one hurt in the fire, but four adults had to vacate the apartment. Fire officials say assistance has been made available to them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.