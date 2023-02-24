INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple units had to be evacuated after a fire at a southeast side apartment Friday morning.

The fire started in a top floor unit at the Overlook at Valley Ridge Apartments on Valley Ridge Drive off of E. Southport Road.

“It looked like it was coming from the apartment above us,” said Robin Black, who lives in an apartment on the floor below. “They had — it looked like they maybe had a candle dripping.”

Black and her two children had to be evacuated, as well as several others.

The apartment management opened its clubhouse early to give displaced residents a place to get out of the cold.

It’s unclear how many people were affected or how the fire started.