Apartment fire displaces several people in Wayne Township

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people were displaced after an apartment fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment building Saturday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said the fire happened in the 5100 block of Brandywine Drive. The fire appeared to have started in the hallway storage room on the third floor of the apartment building.

Multiple people were removed from balconies on the apartment building with ladders. The department said 15 people from 12 units have been affected so far by the fire. No injuries were reported.