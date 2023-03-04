INDIANAPOLIS – An apartment fire killed a dog and injured multiple residents early Saturday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire started in a first floor unit at the Arlington Green Apartments near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials received numerous reports of a fire at the apartment complex and of several residents jumping out of third story windows before they arrived on scene.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and began working to put out the fire. Officials say fire crews had the fire out in under 15 minutes.

Officials say fire crews rescued at least five residents from the building utilizing its ground ladders and several more residents were assisted out of the building on foot.

They also located a dog in a second floor apartment. Sadly, the dog died of its injuries.

A total of 10 people (9 adults and 1 child) were checked out by medics on scene. Of those 10 people checked out, 6 adults were transported to Eskenazi with slight injuries.

IFD says two people transported to the hospital had jumped from the third floor.

One unit was affected by the fire, while several others were impacted by smoke. It’s unclear how many units were displaced.

Officials are still working to determine what started the fire.