INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews with Indianapolis Fire Department and Lawrence Fire responded to an apartment complex on Indy’s northeast side Friday afternoon

The fire broke out in the second floor of an apartment complex in the 7800 block of Darien court. The fire moved to the third foor before spreading to the attic, destroying the roof.

12 units were damaged in the fire and two sides of the building collapsed. The fire displaced 21 residents, whom the Red Cross is helping.