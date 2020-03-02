Apartment security guard accused of shooting man on Indy’s near north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An apartment security guard allegedly shot a man on the near north side of Indianapolis late Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a man waving a gun at 37th and Meridian, which is just a few blocks from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the man was trespassing, and an apartment security guard asked the man to leave. He did leave, but then he turned around and allegedly threatened the security guard. Investigators tell us that’s when the guard opened fire.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time whether the security guard will be charged or if it will be considered self-defense. That determination will be made by the prosecutor’s office after the investigation.