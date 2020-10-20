Applications open for Indy Food Fund grant

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is offering a grant to fund food initiatives as the number of people who are food insecure doubled during the pandemic.

The grants will go to initiatives such as community gardens, urban farms and corner stores. The idea is that local groups already know how best to help their community. The funds will help make it happen.

“We’re looking for partnerships, between organizations, and really wanting to hone in on those proposals that meet the community where they’re at,” Milele Kennedy, food policy and program coordinator said.

The grants can go up to $10,000. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on October 30. To apply, visit the grants management portal.