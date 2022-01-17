Armed robberies caught on camera, IMPD believes same people hit 2 gas stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Police need your help tracking down three armed robbers caught on camera. IMPD detectives said the three suspects hit a gas station in Beech Grove and hurt the clerk Christmas morning.

“Clearly, they know what they’re doing,” said Daniel Rosenberg, with Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance pictures showed the three suspects wearing masks as they enter the front door of the Circle K on S. Emerson Avenue.

“These three guys come into the Circle K gas station and they bust right in the door,” said Rosenberg.

Investigators recently released the surveillance pictures. Detectives said within seconds this armed robbery escalated.

“What we see is, we see this suspect go to violence right off the bat and strike the clerk in the head with the gun,” said Rosenberg.

Investigators tell FOX59 the suspects were after cigarettes and stole $5,000 worth of them.

Four days later and about five miles away from the Circle K in Beech Grove there was another armed robbery.

On December 29, there was an armed robbery involving three suspects at a Speedway. It didn’t take long for detectives to figure out the same thieves hit both gas stations.

“Once again these three guys come busting in,” said Rosenberg.

Once again, the three-armed suspects are caught on camera. At least one of the suspects is even wearing the same sweatshirt with the word ‘zoo’ on the front and ‘York’ on the back.

“It’s pretty distinguishable,” said Rosenberg.

Police said in the second armed robbery that happened at the Speedway gas station; the thieves once again demanded the same thing.

“They come in and once again they’re just gathering cigarettes as quickly as possible,” said Rosenberg.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during this second robbery at the Speedway off East Street. Investigators are working to get these three suspects off the streets to keep everyone safe.

“I think that’s what scary. I think that this type of behavior really leads to some major incidents where somebody could end up dying or really getting hurt badly,” said Rosenberg.

If you know anything that could help police track down the armed suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

As always, you can remain anonymous. There’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.