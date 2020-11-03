‘Armed subject’ alert issued by IUPUI officials, public warned to take shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) issued an alert regarding an armed subject reported on campus in the area of the ICTC Building at 535 W. Michigan.

Officials said police continue to look for two suspects. One is a white male with a white shirt and white pants one carrying what is described as a black and brown rifle.

The two men were seen in the area of the ICTC Building around 5 p.m.

University officials are urging the public to take safe shelter and lock the door.

The alert was issued around 5:01 p.m. and can be read in full below:

IUPUI Alert! An armed subject has been reported in and around the ICTC building (535 W. Michigan St.) on the IUPUI campus. If you are on campus, trust your instincts and take safe shelter in the nearest available room. Lock the door if possible. Remain in place until the police or a campus administrator known to you gives the FINAL UPDATE. Call 9 1 1 if you have information about the armed person. If you are not on campus, stay away. Follow instructions from university officials or local authorities. For available information and updates on this incident visit emergency.iu.edu.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

