Around the Table: Indy’s newest restaurants, bars and more

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy foodie Jolene Ketzenberger is back to tell us about new dining spots popping up around the city.
Highlights include:
- The recent opening of Almost Famous on Mass Ave., a coffee shop and lunch spot during the day and a music and entertainment spot at night featuring burlesque, drag shows and more
- Hotel Tango Distillery’s popup, holiday-themed bar in the event space next door called The Foxhole. The bar is open Friday and Saturday nights until Christmas.
- A Futuro pizza slice shop coming to Black Circle Brewing at 46th and Keystone
- Breadworks by Bridges bakery coming to Monon Station in SoBro
- A coffee shop opening in an abandoned building at 39th and Illinois that was once a car dealership, then a grocery store, and then briefly a brewhouse