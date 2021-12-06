Around the Table: Indy’s newest restaurants, bars and more

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy foodie Jolene Ketzenberger is back to tell us about new dining spots popping up around the city.

Highlights include:

  • The recent opening of Almost Famous on Mass Ave., a coffee shop and lunch spot during the day and a music and entertainment spot at night featuring burlesque, drag shows and more
  • Hotel Tango Distillery’s popup, holiday-themed bar in the event space next door called The Foxhole. The bar is open Friday and Saturday nights until Christmas.
  • A coffee shop opening in an abandoned building at 39th and Illinois that was once a car dealership, then a grocery store, and then briefly a brewhouse

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News