MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection to the mass shooting that rocked the city early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and 18 people injured during a block party.

John L. Vance has been arrested and preliminarily charged with various felonies. MPD has not confirmed the specific charges Vance is facing.

MPD said the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and decide if it wishes to pursue additional charges.

Three victims of the shooting remain in stable condition at Indianapolis hospitals while an additional four victims are currently receiving treatment at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

MPD thanked the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their contributions to the investigation and arrest.

MPD reiterated that there is no active threat to the community.