Arrest made after Carmel woman killed by alleged drunk driver

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department (FPD) arrested an alleged drunk driver after a deadly crash Saturday.

According to FPD, officers responded to 116th Street near Belle Plaine Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. on October 17. Police said the deadly crash involved a blue Mercedes passenger car and a white Toyota passenger car.

Police found both vehicles in the eastbound lanes of 116th Street, and the Toyota was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Toyota, a 57-year-old Carmel woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Dario Chagollan, 26, of Fishers.

Chagollan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by Fishers EMS.

According to FPD, evidence gathered at the scene and witness statements lead authorities to believe the Mercedes struck the rear of the Toyota.

Officials said probable cause was established to believe the driver of the Mercedes, Chagollan, was intoxicated at the time. Chagollan was booked into the Hamilton County Jail without incident after receiving medical treatment, police said.

He faces a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.