MONTICELLO, Ind. — Police in White County arrested a Monon man after a suspected drug was thrown out of the window before a traffic stop last month.

According to the Monticello Police Department, a patrolman pulled a speeding vehicle over on April 21. Police said as the vehicle came to a stop, they saw an item being thrown out of the car’s window.

Police said the object was believed to be methamphetamine. Marijuana was found inside the car during a search of the vehicle.

Courtesy Monticello Police Dept. Courtesy Monticello Police Dept.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason Redlin of Monon. Based on this information, police later executed a search warrant at a home in Chalmers. Investigators found meth inside the residence.

Redlin was arrested on counts of dealing and possession of meth, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Police also seized a firearm and U.S. currency as evidence.

Another man found inside the home, James Minicus, was arrested for dealing and possession of meth.