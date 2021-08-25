Arrest made in deadly Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police say a woman has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Richmond on Tuesday.

Sarah Davis, 41, of Richmond is charged with reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. 7th Street on a report of a shooting. Officers were said to have arrived and made contact with Davis after hearing her screaming inside the residence upon their arrival.

A man identified as 47-year-old Antonio Duane Hegg was found inside the home on the couch. He was pronounced deceased by medics.

After an initial investigation, officers placed Davis under arrest.