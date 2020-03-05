Art Van Furniture to close all stores, liquidation sales start Friday

Furniture chain Art Van Furniture is closing all of its stores. That includes the locations in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio. There are currently seven stores in Indiana. The cities with locations are Bloomington, Muncie, Fort Wayne, Evansville, Mishawaka, Portage, and Merrillville.

The company operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors.

A spokesperson for Art Van Furniture said the brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a “challenging retail environment.”

The very first Art Van Furniture store opened in metro Detroit in 1959.