INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis prepares to witness a major solar eclipse in the coming months, an artist from Georgia is commemorating the event by installing an outdoor sculpture in front of the Harrison Center on the near north side.

Visiting artist Henry Dean’s sculpture, titled Now and then/Indianapolis, will be visible outside the art center on North Delaware Street until Jan. 13. Dean is visiting from Savannah, Georgia, where he teaches at the School of Foundation Studies at Savanah College of Art and Design.

Dean said the goal of the sculpture is to celebrate the significance of the solar eclipse passing through Indianapolis on April 8, with the piece based in the Circle City one of six unique sculptures that Dean has been busy crafting to chart the eclipse’s path of totality from Texas to Maine.

A closer view of the sculpture. Dean said it is meant to celebrate the passing of the solar eclipse. The sculpture can be viewed in front of the Harrison Center on North Delaware Street until January 13. Henry Dean discusses the ideas behind his sculpture, titled Now and then/ Indianapolis.

“I’d been exploring places traveling southwest along the path from northern Maine. Many sites were remote, natural settings. Niagara Falls was fresh in my mind! It was exciting to suddenly be at the crossroads of America!,” Dean said. “It made me think about the Moon’s shadow touching lives of everyone in the city, briefly passing over its buildings, roads, and rails—and the White River connecting to the heart of the US. This Cosmic event reminds us of our collective history, the time in which we live, and hopes for the future.”

The project is three years old. Viewers who are interested in following Dean’s exploits can follow @nowandtheneclipse24 on Instagram to gain more access to the project.

“I look forward to working with and meeting people from the local community and the artists and creatives at the Center! Each piece has a collaborative element in the way it’s built and conceived,” Dean said. “Each evolves from the ongoing process. For Indianapolis, the sculpture will touch on the city’s commitment to learning and education and its storied history as a place of manufacturing, a center for Arts and Sciences, and love of all things chrome!”

Indiana is projected to be one of 16 states that will have the best view of the eclipse. The contiguous U.S. won’t see another total solar eclipse until 2044, according to NASA.

Butler University estimates that central Indiana hasn’t experienced a total solar eclipse in 819 years. Butler officials have also said that Indianapolis may not experience another solar eclipse until October of 2153.