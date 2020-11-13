Artists paint barricades around City Market

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy artists are transforming the area outside of City Market to help bring back some energy.

For several months, City Market has struggled because of the pandemic, going from hundreds of thousands of visitors to hardly anyone at all.

That turmoil led to partners in the area paying artists to help grab some attention. Artists came out the weekend before the election and painted on barricades while people were standing in line to early vote.

The hope is this will bring people together and give some who are struggling a moment to heal.

“I recall a lot of people that once they finished their voting, actually taking a stroll down the trail just to see what we were doing and to interact with the painters as well,” Deonna Craig, Visual Artist & Project Manager



The barricades are up because of construction in the area. City Market is hoping to invite the artists back so they can paint the pedestrian side of the walkway. They’re raising money to make it happen.