As city rolls out long-awaited public safety plan, some community members question timeliness

INDIANAPOLIS — As a potentially record-breaking amount of people in the city are shot to death, or harmed in shootings, Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and Community Violence Reduction Director Shonna Majors publicly announced the city’s public safety strategy.

This announcement is long awaited.

“That answer is not lying within IMPD, that answer is lying within different people that are willing to help out – whether it’s mental health evaluations or systemic issues,” Taylor said during the news conference Thursday afternoon.

A large group of clergy, retired officers and other community leaders are skeptical of the timing of this roll out. Group members already spoke publicly about their list of more than two dozen crime prevention strategies they wanted to propose to city leadership. They even had meetings scheduled with Taylor and City-Council President Vop Osili.

Today, Hogsett agreed to meet with the group Tuesday.

“We wish they would have waited and at least heard what we had to say and then launched the plan,” Rev. Charles Harrison said.

Harrison and other community members held its first public safety peace walk in the Haughville community. Hogsett, Osili, Assistant Chief Chris Bailey and others showed up to walk alongside neighbors.

Hogsett publicly agreed to listen to what the group has to say next week.

“If it’s a 25-point plan, if it’s a 30-point plan I’m all ears,” Hogsett said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to be able to implement all their ideas.”

City leadership said they are willing to cooperate with anyone who has an idea to turn the crime numbers around.

“I think that’s what community members and clergy want to hear,” Harrison said. “I don’t think everybody feels like that has been the case so far. So, everybody wants to be at the table and everybody wants to help and try to contribute to the lowering of the violence.”

Harrison is eager to meet with the city leaders, and is approaching the meeting with an open mind.

“We hope the mayor does have an open mind to work with us cause we’re certainly willing to work with him,” Harrison said.

Everyone can read the details of the city’s public safety plan here.