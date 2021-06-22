As lumber prices drop, several Indianapolis nonprofits still feeling impact of shortages

INDIANAPOLIS — After hitting record highs in May, the prices of lumber are finally beginning to fall. Still, the costs remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic.

According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 300% since April 2020, subsequently causing the median price of a new single-family home to increase by about $36,000.

NAHB said it is working government officials to address the sharp price increases, which they said are impacting house affordability across the nation, and find solutions. The impacts have been felt significantly by home buyers, suppliers, but also nonprofits, including several in Indianapolis.

Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity said recent increases in building materials and labor costs, combined with a lumber shortage, have forced them to stretch thin.

“We’re making it work as much as we can, but there’s a lot of challenges, and we’re really trying to figure out how to sustain and how to plan ahead,” said Abri Hochstetler, associate director of communications and annual giving for Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.

Hochstetler said by planning ahead and focusing on sustainability, they can continue to keep their homes affordable, which is why they do what they do.

“The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to provide safe, affordable opportunities for local families,” she said. “The affordable is the key part of that. One way we make it affordable is by keeping costs low. These recent increases have really stretched us to make that possible.”

Hochstetler said they’ve seen recent increases on several fronts, being the costs of lumber, building materials and labor, but also based on where the homes are built and how they’re built.

Rebuilding Together Indianapolis said they have had to put some projects on hold and find temporary solutions until they can get products at a reasonable price.

“It’s difficult, especially when we focus on pinching every penny so every penny can go back into the homeowner’s houses so they can live happier, healthier lives,” said Ali Brown, executive director of Rebuilding Together Indianapolis.

In a normal year, Brown said they budget knowing how much the materials needed will cost for projects, but this year not so much with the fluctuating prices.