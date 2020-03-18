As some states close schools for remainder of academic year, parents wonder if Indiana will follow suit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Some school districts across the country made the tough call to keep their doors closed for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas was the first to announce their schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year, and California parents have been told they should be prepared to be next.

Florida has canceled all tests and grading for the school year.

Indiana has not yet decided whether they, too, will stay closed the rest of the academic year.

Students in the Carmel-Clay school district are scheduled to return to class April 13, but officials say that could change.

In Marion County, schools will be closed until April 5 as officials try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the meantime, many districts have turned to e-learning and virtual teaching.