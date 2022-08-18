INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of motherboards are being recalled after the company received reports of the units overheating and melting.

The recall involves ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards. They were sold nationwide at Best Buy and Micro Center stores along with Newegg and Amazon.

The motherboards are being recalled because a capacitor was installed in a reverse position. This can lead to a short circuit, overheating or melting.

The recalled units have part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. They also have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC, which indicates the manufacturing year in 2021.

To check if your unit is included in the recall, find the part number next to the 24-pin power connector on a white label on the bottom side of the motherboard and on the packaging.

ASUS has a form on its website where people can enter the serial number on the motherboard to see if it is included in the recall. If your motherboard is included, you can return it for a free replacement, including shipping.