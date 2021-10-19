At least 1 dead after crash on Indy’s east side

Scene of crash near N. Shadeland Ave. and E. 16th St. (Photo By Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead after a crash on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near N. Shadeland Ave. and E. 16th St.

The road is closed between between 16th St. and 13th St.

It is currently unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any other deaths or injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.